Editorial: Stardust

For a star to be born, there is one thing that must happen; a gaseous nebula must collapse.
So collapse.
Crumble.
This is not your destruction.
This is your birth.
Eyes: MAKEUP GEEK Pigment in ‘Prince Charming’, MAKEUP GEEK Eyeshadow in ‘Shimma Shimma’ | Lips: MAKE UP STORE Lip Pencil in ‘Natural’, Färg Collection Lipgloss in ‘Big Boss’
Face: Färg Collection Rouge in ‘Apricot’ | Eyes: MAKEUP GEEK Pigment in ‘Prince Charming’, Panduro Glitter Chunks | Lips: MAKE UP STORE Lip Pencil in ‘Natural’, Färg Collection Lipgloss in ‘Big Boss’
Face: Panduro Glitter Chunks
Face: Färg Collection Rouge in ‘Apricot’, MAKEUP GEEK Eyeshadow in ‘Shimma Shimma’ | Eyes: MAKEUP GEEK Eyeshadow in ‘Shimma Shimma’, Panduro Glitter | Lips: Panduro Silver Stars
On skin for all looks:
Face: Lumene Blur Foundation, MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Concealer, Ben Nye Neutral Set Colorless Face Powder, NYX Makeup Setting Spray in ‘Matte Finish’ | Eyes: Anastasia Beverly Hills in ‘Brow Gel Clear’, Mayeblline Volum’ Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara
Photographer: Fanny Holmquist
Hair and Make-up: Angelina Grujic
Model: Johanna W at Stockholmsgruppen
Photography Assistant: Jakob Sandell
Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.
