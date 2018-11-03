Nordic Style Magazine

editorial stardust

Editorial: Stardust

For a star to be born, there is one thing that must happen; a gaseous nebula must collapse.

So collapse.

Crumble.

This is not your destruction.

This is your birth.

 

editorial stardust

Eyes: MAKEUP GEEK Pigment in ‘Prince Charming’, MAKEUP GEEK Eyeshadow in ‘Shimma Shimma’ | Lips: MAKE UP STORE Lip Pencil in ‘Natural’, Färg Collection Lipgloss in ‘Big Boss’

editorial stardust

Face: Färg Collection Rouge in ‘Apricot’ | Eyes: MAKEUP GEEK Pigment in ‘Prince Charming’, Panduro Glitter Chunks | Lips: MAKE UP STORE Lip Pencil in ‘Natural’, Färg Collection Lipgloss in ‘Big Boss’

editorial stardust

editorial stardust

editorial stardust

editorial stardust

editorial stardust

editorial stardust

Face: Panduro Glitter Chunks

editorial stardust

Face: Färg Collection Rouge in ‘Apricot’, MAKEUP GEEK Eyeshadow in ‘Shimma Shimma’ | Eyes: MAKEUP GEEK Eyeshadow in ‘Shimma Shimma’, Panduro Glitter | Lips: Panduro Silver Stars

editorial stardust

 

On skin for all looks:

Face: Lumene Blur Foundation, MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Concealer, Ben Nye Neutral Set Colorless Face Powder, NYX Makeup Setting Spray in ‘Matte Finish’ | Eyes: Anastasia Beverly Hills in ‘Brow Gel Clear’, Mayeblline Volum’ Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara

 

Photographer: Fanny Holmquist

Hair and Make-up: Angelina Grujic

Model: Johanna W at Stockholmsgruppen

Photography Assistant: Jakob Sandell

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Art Director

Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.

