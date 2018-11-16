Dailyroutine S/S19: A Timeless and Modern Collection

Dailyroutine was founded by Christian Lippich who has had a long-standing career within the world of luxury and contemporary fashion. Christian has created a brand that is focused on quality over quantity, and is shaking up the menswear industry in Stockholm! All of the collections are presented as complete wardrobes for the contemporary man, and the pieces have been designed to last, and be cherished for a lifetime!
The starting point for the S/S 19 collection is Japanese Indigo, and the special staining technique involved in its’ making, which creates exciting contrasts! Another great great thing is that indigo is a natural dye, which is a wonderful source of sustainable creativity. Through the beauty of the color indigo, Dailyroutine has created a fashion wardrobe for all seven days of the week, inspired by the garments and style of workwear in 1970’s Miami.
Workwear jackets, t-shirts, and sweatshirts are spring’s key pieces, that allow streetwear to meet the Scandinavian dandy. Unconstructed jackets, cotton suits with AMF stitching, wide unwashed jeans, shorts, shirts and colours like vintage white, pelican lilac, turquoise mint and indigo blues have clear footholds in Miami life. Combined with this, patterned textiles have emerged through the inspiration of block stripes and check patterns. Overall their new collection shows a clear focus of a mix of luxury fashion vs. casual tailoring, which I think is an excellent combo!
“This is a confirmation that our brand is part of the future of fashion, where the borders of how to dress between men’s and women’s wear fade away more and more.” says Christian Lippich
Not only does this collection tailor to men, but also the ladies; I myself love many of the pieces that give of relaxed unisex vibes. From classic knits to crisp blazers, this collection is a timeless masterpiece that can really appeal to any closet! There are so many pieces I would love to have, especially the classic tailored blazers. They are designed at an incredible level of quality and could go with a host of items in my wardrobe. This collection has really brought in the season in a modern way, which is just what the fashion industry needed!
The collection is available online now so get shopping for your perfect wardrobe, ladies and gentlemen!
