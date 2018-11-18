Carlings X Perl – Digital Clothing For Your Digital Body

Neo-Ex is a collection of clothing that only exists online. You can buy the clothes, but never physically own them, only your digital self can take advantage of your shopping spree. Is this collection just a money-making scheme, or a genius and innovative take on dressing in the digital age? Carlings and digital influencer Perl think so, and I have to say, I do so too.
The problem for today’s younger generation is not wanting to be seen in the same outfit twice ‘for the gram’, but they are also increasingly aware of the impact their shopping habits are having on our world. The worldwide fashion industry emits 10% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. So, Scandinavian fashion retailer Carlings asked themselves “How can we help young people express their creativity online without damaging the environment?”
Welcome Carlings collection with digital influencer Perl…
“Carlings have always encouraged people to express themselves and their own style through clothes. With Neo-Ex, we hope to challenge ourselves and the whole industry to take the next step to explore how fashion can exist in the not so distant digital future ” said Ronny Mikalsen, CEO of Carlings
“Carlings have always encouraged people to express themselves and their own style through clothes. With Neo-Ex, we hope to challenge ourselves and the whole industry to take the next step to explore how fashion can exist in the not so distant digital future ” said Ronny Mikalsen, CEO of Carlings
Working with 3D designers, Carlings have created a digital-only collection that has ZERO impact on the environment, and yes you can wear it, but only in the digital world. Inspired by steampunk, video games, computers and virtual worlds, and with items only costing €10 – €30 each, Neo-Ex has been designed in collaboration with the ever-popular digital influencer Perl. The collection of coats, jackets, trousers and tops are super-imposed on a photo of you, which you can then show off to the world with the knowledge that you have done a great thing AND look good – all the proceeds from the collection go straight to WaterAid, who help impoverished communities across the world have access to clean drinking water and education.
“The future is here and we need to adapt and be relevant to our customers as well as the next generation. Here we have found inspiration from the gaming world, which is always one step ahead. We have bought ‘Skins’ at Fortnite for a while now, this is our take on it, “says Ingeline Gjelsnes, Marketing Manager at Carlings
“The future is here and we need to adapt and be relevant to our customers as well as the next generation. Here we have found inspiration from the gaming world, which is always one step ahead. We have bought ‘Skins’ at Fortnite for a while now, this is our take on it, “says Ingeline Gjelsnes, Marketing Manager at Carlings
The collection is certainly not for the faint-hearted, consisting of a bright yellow mock-crocodile skin coat, bright blue chaps, a metallic track hoodie and pants set and a black visor emblazoned with the words ‘Eat My Glitch’, to name but a few items. In some weird twist of the world, the idea of a digital clothing collection is perfectly acceptable and bought into, which shows you how much our lives are ruled by our digital habits. Do I think Neo-Ex is a crazy idea, that I can’t quite believe? Yes. But like Ingeline Gjelsnes said, we have been buying skins on Fortnite for a while, and we all know people love filters that change your appearance. Do I think Neo-Ex is a genius way of encouraging people to shop for a good-cause while fuelling their digital egos’ need to impress? Yes.
Well done Carlings and Perl, you have started what I think could be one hell of a trend!
The limited edition, genderless and size less collection, consists of 19 pieces and is available to shop online.
If digital clothes aren’t your thing this Holiday season, take a look at Envii’s new partywear collection >>>
Tags: Carlings, digital age, digital clothing, Perl
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Dailyroutine was founded by Christian Lippich who has had a…
Christmas is coming, and it’s time to think about what…
Bringing together fashion boutiques, showrooms, events and exhibitions, Kämp Garden…