Bågar & Glas and Garrett Leight Launch Mr. Leight in Scandinavia

Bågar & Glas is Stockholm’s largest independent optician with stores in Gamla Stan and Norrmalm, and to celebrate the carefully completed renovation of their Gamla Stan store, they invited one of the great stars within eyewear to Stockholm, Garrett Leight, the man behind two of the most exciting eyewear brands today, and the new collection ‘Mr Leight’.
Based in Venice, California, Garrett Leight strives for perfection in the materials he uses, his designs and the details. ‘Mr. Leight’ – Garrett and Larry Leight’s new common brand, is a limited edition collection, consisting of acetate and titanium frames that are handmade in Japan. The glasses and sunglasses in the collection are designed using vintage colours and 24k gold and silver details, with customisable features such as removable top bars and adjustable side pieces. Perfectly balancing luxury and heritage, these two worlds have become synonymous with the Garrett Leight, and give the collection and truly special feeling. ‘Mr. Leight’ was launched exclusively in Scandinavia at Bågar & Glas, after having launched at Bergdorf Goodman in New York and Dover Street Market in London.
“Garrett Leight’s designs stand for playfulness in a classic style and is leading fashion forward rather than following it.” says Louise Stering, CEO Bågar & Glas
The frames come in a range of shapes and sizes, for men and women, giving you the option of optical glasses and sunglasses to transport you through the year in a tortoiseshell-rimmed, rose-coloured haze of nostalgia. My favourite pair of eyeglasses are ‘Ichi C’, which are a classic aviator style that come with a titanium top bar, and grey tortoiseshell rims, set into a perforated titanium frame. The attention to detail in this pair of glasses is just STUNNING, and makes for a very unique look.
Now when it comes to the sunglasses, I just don’t know where to start, I love them ALL. But, if I had to choose, my ultimate favourites would be the Wilson M’s. A pair of glasses inspired by John Lennon, the Wilson’s have a round metal frame, and come in a variety of glass tints and frame styles. But what’s my favourite part of these pair of sunglasses, you ask? The ability to add sunshields to the wings, which protect your eyes from the inevitable glare of the sun AND make you look like something out of a modern steampunk movie.
With so much room to customise your frames to make them your own, what is there not to love about the Mr. Leight collection? Garrett and Larry have made a collection of glasses that show true craftsmanship, attention to detail and personality that is on another level. You can feel their expertise and care for aesthetics come through in every pair, and they should be truly proud of such a beautiful and diverse collection. Another big thank you should go to Bågar & Glas for delivering us from ugly glasses and bringing the delights of the Mr. Leight collection to our Scandinavian shores.
Mr. Leight glasses cost between 5,000 and 8,000 SEK, and can be purchased from the Bågar & Glas stores in Stockholm.
