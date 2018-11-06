Wild Elegance with Aarni Wood Watches

As days are getting colder and mornings darker, small things makes a big difference. One is the simple thing as putting on your watch every morning. Just imagine the moment before your watch touches your skin – for a second you hold your breath and get ready for a harsh, freezing chill – but imagine the relief when instead your wrist is getting caressed by a warm, gentle touch. This is one of the fine details with Aarni Wood watches.
With roots in the deep Finnish wilderness the accessory company Aarni Wood, mostly known for their high quality wooden watches, provides you with the finest craftsmanship and quality components found on the market, combined with outstanding comfort and elegant design made out of wood.
One thing that really thrills ones design heart is the details in the wood itself. As trees have its own texture the watches get an unique and beautiful design without need to add any extra details. The wood is only treated with oil, and with this each watch will grow unique with its barer – and as famously known, wood only gets better with age.
The designers and founders behind the magnetic brand, Pyry, Niklas & Samuli, choose wood as material because of its sustainable qualities and have added extent of value to substance that otherwise would just end up in a cellulose digester or getting burnt for fuel. Both watches and sunglasses are manufactured mostly out of Finnish wood like silver birch, rowan and black alder. At times though they will get their hands on more exotic materials grown in the tropics, these of course vary in availability because Aarni Wood will only accept materials that are FSC-certifeid.
Wood as a material is something you would want to wear close to your skin. It’s perfect in the sense that it doesn’t feel cold in the winter and doesn’t leave your skin sweaty underneath the wristband during the summer. Apparently, this comfort of Aarni Wood products is what was missing on the market as the demand exceeded the supply from the very beginning.
And you know what? Aarni Wood would like to treat you, our dear readers, with a nice little discount! Get your own piece of Nordic elegance at Aarni Wood’s online store by using the code: nordic15 for 15% off your purchase (valid until 18.11.2018).
Images courtesy of Mira Luhtala – Model: Herra Pyy – Location: Huutokonttorin Kanttiini
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
