XV Atelier Go Scouting for Fall

The Explorer Collection, XV Atelier’s latest, is accessibly original. Its’ characteristic costumes, inspired by the scout movement, effortlessly conjure up both a feeling of social solidarity and harmony with the natural world, fundamental pillars for scouts and XV Atelier alike.
Based in the small town of Borås, Sweden, XV Atelier are a small – and therefore highly personalised – operation, with just four creators. Local craftsmanship is essential to them, blended with sustainability and exclusivity they produce some impressive designs, all then made in-house. The designs for this collection are no different. The smart, beige colours reflect scouts’ uniforms and the fabrics represent a role of stewardship, another pillar the two organisations have in common.
“Scouts are urged to see the nature as their living rooms,” they explain, “that our planet is something that we have to take care of.” XV Atelier creates clothes with both human and nature in mind. Furthermore, just as inclusivity is important for the scouts, The Explorer Collection also wanted to create a sense of belonging – the designs are unisex, and labelled in sizes for both genders. A refreshing sense of identity and personality is what comes out of this collection, as well as an interesting play on shapes and materials. XV Atelier has done well to bring excitement and a sense of style to unisex dressing that mostly just ends up looking like oversized clothing in the most generic of forms.
The collection is available online now!
