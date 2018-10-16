Totême Gets Physical in Stockholm

Totême see fashion as “wearable art”. Pieces of clothing, the Swedish fashion brand say, can have the power to support and reflect the complexity of the modern world. Founders Johan, Bohan, David and Daniel have spent the last decade travelling the globe to spread their message, from Scandinavia, to France, to Hong Kong and mainland China. “What brought us together,” they say, “was a shared curiosity and a desire to reach out. We see ourselves as part of a movement of global creatives trying to make sense of a world growing smaller.”
Their smart, minimalistic designs were an instant hit, and sales via their online store have been increasing for years. Now, the Totême team think they are ready to enter the physical marketplace – their first store will open in Stockholm next year. In addition to the sales room, the store (housed at Biblioteksgåtan 5 in Libotekstan) will also feature a showroom and two-floor office.
“We have spent a very long time analysing the perfect customer experience, and we hope our new store will be perfect. We have high ambitions.”
explains CEO Elin Kling
Indeed it is brave of Totême to take the plunge into the increasingly hostile environment of high street stores, but Stockholm’s status as a growing fashion capital should accommodate them happily. We can’t wait to see what the high ambitions of one of our favourite Swedish brands materialise into…
