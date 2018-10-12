Gina Tricot’s New Futuristic Fashion Utopia

Gina Tricot is a Swedish fashion brand offering exciting and feminine designs for women all around the world! With a fashion-forward presence and an overall Scandi vibe, they recently opened the doors to their brand new concept store in the heart of Sodermalm, Stockholm. The store is a grand display of new age retail, with a theme of pink throughout the design, and has a beautifully contemporary, but cosy feeling about it.
The furniture and overall floor design embodies grand Scandinavian style through minimal displays and clean lines. To go alongside the pink, they have used classic marble and granite blocks, that add a beautiful contrast and texture. On the second floor, there is a cafe called Flik, that serves healthy, fresh and responsibly sourced food, that is a instagrammer’s dream, may we add. On the menu, they have smoothie bowls, shakes, sandwiches, sweet treats, cool drinks and something warm for all coffee lovers. And ofcourse the decor fits right in with the rest of the store, featuring squishy lunge chairs and the best selection of books and magazines you could hope to find.
The opening event was a warm welcome to fashion heaven! The interior design and use of the space is very forward thinking and luxurious, and made me really think about the future of fashion retail. Is this it? And if it is. I certainly like it! Gina Tricot‘s new store is a great example of how you can combine a clothing store with beautiful interior design and food, and make it a place that people want to hang out and spend their day in. Shopping in the modern age is all about the experience and what the brand are saying about themselves, and I think Gina Tricot are projecting a glowing image of rose-hued futuristic beauty!
To discover the new store yourself, visit the two-story utopia on Götgatan 30 in Stockholm. No doubt, i’ll see some of you there as I have fallen in love!
Tags: design, Gina Tricot, Interior design
