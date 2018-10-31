Filippa K Celebrates 25 Years with New Denim Collection

In 1993 the Swedish brand Filippa K launched their debut collection, including a pair of stretch jeans that quickly became a must-have item. This year, marks the 25th anniversary for the brand, and to celebrate, they have launched a new denim line by the name of FK Jeans. The time has come for a denim update, and Filippa K wants to create some new must-haves for the modern wardrobe!
Building on 25 years of experience, Filippa K is introducing timeless styles and essential denim pieces. The collection is inspired by the 90’s, taking us back to the brand’s birth, and giving us a range of relaxed and fitted silhouettes. Still managing to hold on to their core vision of functionality, simplicity and quality in style, cclassic details and a comfortable fit is paramount. The items are the perfect base for winter denim outfits, that have a cool Nordic feel, but are ultimately functional, beautiful and long-lasting. Our favorite pick are the indigo, wide-legged jeans paired with the matching jacket, because who doesn’t love updated double denim?
Filippa Knutsson, founder and creative director, states that her intention with FK Jeans is to add a feminine perspective to the male dominated denim industry. She wants to create functional jeans for women, simplifying everyday choices between ‘how to dress’ or ‘what to wear’. This vision roots back to the core philosophy of Filippa K and why she launched the brand to begin with – a good example of how the brand still keeps true to their identity after 25 years of being in business. We couldn’t agree more and we cannot wait to get these denim pieces in our wardrobes!
The collection is available to buy online and in stores from tomorrow, so keep your eyes peeled!
