Editorial: Pretty Punk

Dress: KAIMIN, Armlet and Ring: MURKY, Shoes: RESERVED

Jacket and T-Shirt: ROBERTA EINER, Leggings: NICOPANDA, Belt: KTZ, Shoes: RESERVED, Socks and Necklace: BEYOND RETRO

Jacket: DB BERDAN, Pants, Top and Scarf: KTZ, Shoes: ASOS

Skirt: APHID, Vest, Gloves and Neck Scarf: KTZ, Bra: NAKD, Shoes: DR MARTENS

Vest and Shirt: KTZ, Pants: DB BERDAN, Shoes: RESERVED, Ring: RATHEL & WOLF

Corset: NICOLA BACCHILEGA, Shorts: KTZ, Shoes: DR MARTENS, Bracelet: JESSICA BEECHAM, Chocker: BEYOND RETRO

Jacket and Dress: SHIORI SUZUKI, Leggings: NICOPANDA, Shoes: DR MARTENS, Silk Scarf: KTZ

Photographer: Niklas Haze

Fashion Stylist: Pamela Idström

Model: Hanna Goldfisch

Hair & Make-up Artist: Ellie Morris

Hair: Eiji Sato

Shoot Assistant: Sara Gomez

