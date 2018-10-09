Editorial: Pretty Punk

Dress: KAIMIN, Armlet and Ring: MURKY, Shoes: RESERVED
Jacket and T-Shirt: ROBERTA EINER, Leggings: NICOPANDA, Belt: KTZ, Shoes: RESERVED, Socks and Necklace: BEYOND RETRO
Jacket: DB BERDAN, Pants, Top and Scarf: KTZ, Shoes: ASOS
Skirt: APHID, Vest, Gloves and Neck Scarf: KTZ, Bra: NAKD, Shoes: DR MARTENS
Vest and Shirt: KTZ, Pants: DB BERDAN, Shoes: RESERVED, Ring: RATHEL & WOLF
Corset: NICOLA BACCHILEGA, Shorts: KTZ, Shoes: DR MARTENS, Bracelet: JESSICA BEECHAM, Chocker: BEYOND RETRO
Jacket and Dress: SHIORI SUZUKI, Leggings: NICOPANDA, Shoes: DR MARTENS, Silk Scarf: KTZ
Photographer: Niklas Haze
Fashion Stylist: Pamela Idström
Model: Hanna Goldfisch
Hair & Make-up Artist: Ellie Morris
Hair: Eiji Sato
Shoot Assistant: Sara Gomez
Tags: editorial, fashion editorial, webitorial
Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.
