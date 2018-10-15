Editorial: IDA

Nordic Style Magazine

Coat: Vintage | Turtleneck: Selected Homme

Denim Jacket: Nly Trend | Jeans: Nly Trend | Shoes: Adidas | Belt: Private

Shirt: Beyond Retro

Shirt: By Marlene Birger

Coat: Myrorna

Coat: Nly Trend | Shirt: By Marlene Birger

Coat: Vintage | Sweater: Nly Trend | Trousers: H&M

 

Photographer: Johanna Stroud

Stylist: Anna-Magdalena Lindfors

Model: Ida S @ Up North Management

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Art Director

Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.

