Editorial: IDA

Coat: Vintage | Turtleneck: Selected Homme
Denim Jacket: Nly Trend | Jeans: Nly Trend | Shoes: Adidas | Belt: Private
Shirt: Beyond Retro
Shirt: By Marlene Birger
Coat: Myrorna
Coat: Nly Trend | Shirt: By Marlene Birger
Coat: Vintage | Sweater: Nly Trend | Trousers: H&M
Photographer: Johanna Stroud
Stylist: Anna-Magdalena Lindfors
Model: Ida S @ Up North Management
