The Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg opened a revolutionary pop-up store in Amsterdam where people could swap drugs for clothing. Pardon? I hear you say. Stick with us, all will make sense very soon. The purpose of the pop-up store was to make people understand that you don’t need drugs to get high, the same feel-good substances are released in your brain when you work out, and exercising is much better for us than drugs.
The brand wants to inspire more people to workout and launched their new campaign ‘Chase the Exerhighs’. The concept focuses on the hypnotizing euphoria and joy of exercise, and make people understand what happens to their body during and after working out.
“I believe anyone can agree with us that exercise is better than drugs! It’s amazing how the brain reacts to exercise and how it can equal joy and euphoria at the same time. In fact, training releases such an amount of stimulating substances in your brain that it could be illegal in some countries.” says Jonas Lindberg Nyvang, Marketing Director at Björn Borg
High On A Workout
Exercise affects the level of endocannabinoids, endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin in your brain. The
release of neurotransmitters can mirror the effect of some type of drugs. For example, 45 minutes of running might give you the same degree of pain relief as a dose of morphine.
Lennart Högman, Senior lecturer at Stockholm University and researcher in cognitive neuroscience, explains:
“When you are physically active, the brain changes the levels of chemical messengers used for communication between brain cells that play an important role in regulating your mood. The effects of working out is very individual and it’s up to each and everyone to find out for themselves what levels of intensity and duration that works best – in order to reach an ever high.”
Research also shows that we are more likely to feel euphoria when working out if we do long, continuous and rhythmical exercises, like cardio. So we think working out is definitely better than drugs when you can get the same pleasure, get fitter AND Björn Borg will give you free clothes. Simple! Great work Björn Borg!
Want to know more? Here is a video that will explain it all!
