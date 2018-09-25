This summer, the Japanese retailer Uniqlo opened the doors to their first Scandinavian store in Stockholm, Sweden! Their design direction has a strong focus in everyday life wear, by creating timeless basics for any closet. Along with their new store opening, they have also just launched their Uniqlo U F/W 2018 collection, which takes wardrobe essentials and adds vivid seasonal colors, taking existing items in a new direction.
Uniqlo U is a collection of progressive essentials created in their Paris atelier by artistic director Christophe Lemaire and a team of international designers. Advanced materials, high standards of craftsmanship and unique shapes are key! The women’s collection boasts voluminous silhouettes which offer empowering styles, yet easy everyday choices through autumnal hues and warm saturated neutrals.
This develops into a color palette of reds and fuchsias, mustard yellow and deep browns. The styling for this season emphasizes volume and boxy silhouettes, that create comfort and confidence. The range includes knitwear, jersey tops, trousers and Uniqlo’s famous BLOCKTECH coats that are water and windproof.
Everything is in soft textures and interesting silhouettes, there’s vintage-style link knitting and everything is about comfort for the season ahead. Sounds like just what we need!
A perfect display of timeless style for your everyday wardrobe – Uniqlo’s U collection is available now in-store and online!
Need more fashion ideas for Fall? >>>
Tags: aw18, FW18, Uniqlo, Uniqlo U
We wanted to get you ready for the dark autumn,…
We met up with the Finnish up and coming director…
After a seemingly endless summer, a new fashion season has…