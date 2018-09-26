Signals at Habitare is an experiential and multi-sensory exhibition, that walked the exhibition-goers through four different rooms each representing world’s decorated in distinctive social trends for the season ahead. The unique exhibition curated by trend analysist Susanna Björklund and designer Cisse Collander, examines sociological phenomenons and mega trends through the alternative themes named: ‘Renaissance’, ‘Glamour’, ‘Dream World’ and ‘Bare and Pure’.
“We are living in a time of a new Renaissance when conventions are broken, and there are various lifestyles and ways of doing things. People are required to have increasingly diverse skills and talents. In the era of modern technology, it is sometimes difficult to know what is true and what is not, and, on the other hand, dreaming is a way of coping with everyday life. People crave warmth and cosiness to add sense of safety to the home”, says Susanna Björklund.
The worlds were very different to what comes to mind when you say ‘Finnish interior design’, but it was a refreshing and well-needed sight. There was colour, texture, pattern and excitement – every turn held something for different for your eyes and the warm atmosphere (in terms of fabric and lighting) provided comfort and a homely feel.
Each room was accompanied by ideas and research that related to theme of the room, but were not necessarily interior-based. This introduction of fields such as science, economics and social-thinking provided wider context to the trends and showed us how they applied to society and everyday life.
Signals was a breath of fresh air, provoking all of your senses and stimulating your brain to look at trends not just for fashion and interiors, but for the wider world too. The exhibitiom provided as space for interaction, engagement and debate, and we can’t wait to see what next year’s trends are!
