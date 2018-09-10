Skincare Products We Obsessed Over in August

The month of August is the month to pamper your skin. The change from hot summer weather to the more breezy fall weather can take a toll on your skin, which means it’s necessary to change up your routine to keep your skin healthy and glowy. Think of your skincare as you think of your clothes – when the weather gets colder you need to layer up, the same applies to your skin.
We have been on the hunt for products to give our current skincare routine some excitement and most importantly benefit our skin, and we have found some great ones for you!
Cleanser – Caolion, Pore & Make-up Cleansing Stick
If you know me, you would also know that I’m obsessed with cleanser and that I can easily spend 30 minutes cleaning my face at night, because I think it’s fun. With that said, you can imagine how important it is for me to find a cleanser that works, and if that cleanser was quick and effective at the same time, then i’d probably have a winner on my hands.
For the past month, I have been giving Caolion’s Stick Cleanser a go, and I LOVE IT! I can’t believe how easy and quick it is to use, it removes dirt and makeup with a swipe to leave you with fresh, clean and moisturized skin.
Face Cream – Face Stockholm, Orange Cream
Searching for a soothing and smoothing face cream? You might have just found it. This cream from Face Stockholm is packed with all the good stuff that your skin will love – Vitamin C & E, orange essential oil, macadamia nut oil, and purslane – which is a leaf vegetable plant rich in omega 3 and antioxidants. For the best results use day and night!
Face Jelly – Clinique, Dramatically Different Hydrating Face Jelly
If you’re obsessed with Clinique’s best-selling moisturizer (their Dramatically Difference moisturizer) then you will for sure love this new product. The formula is light-weight which makes it easier for your skin to quickly absorb the product and lock in the moisture for up to 24H. This unique jelly strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier to protect it from dirt and air pollution for a healthy and glowing complexion.
I’ve been using the jelly for the past 2-3 weeks and I can honestly say that my skin loves it (and I have sensitive skin). I love how my skin looks and feel after applying it, and I even use it as a primer before applying my makeup to keep my makeup looking fresh and my skin hydrated all day long.
Eye Cream – Decleor, Hydra Floral Everfresh Wide open Eye Gel
Decleor’s eye gel contains 98% naturally effective ingredients to help you achieve the undereye area you’ve been dreaming of. This product works for everyone, as it targets an array of undereye issues such as darkness, fine lines, puffiness, and even dryness, to leave you with a fresher more wide awake eye area. Why buy multiple products when you can buy one that does it all, and more?
Face Mask – Sephora, Bubble Mask
Sheet masks are my favorite as they’re easy, effective, and you can customize them depending on your skin’s needs. Sephora recently launched a sheet bubble mask whic is VERY FUN! This selfie-friendly bubble mask is infused with spirulina that detoxes your skin and cleans your pores for a fresher face. If you have sensitive skin like me, don’t worry as this mask is designed to work gently on every skin type, YAY!
