Fall has arrived and cooler nordic weather is slowly creeping in. Now, this kind of weather calls for a nice knitted sweater, but have are you bored of wearing the same old knitwear each season? No need to panic, Sandnes Garn & Oh Land have got you covered with their new TO-DIE-FOR knitwear collaboration that is out NOW!
Danish singer and songwriter Oh Land has designed a beautiful knitwear collection, with the Norwegian knitwear brand Sandnes Garn, and it is all kinds of delightful. The collection consists of seven knitwear designs, as well as custom yarns in varying qualities, allowing all of you fashionable knitters out there to get creating your own masterpieces!
Nanna ‘Oh Land’ enjoys knitting herself, and loves the idea of everyone being able to create their own personal knitwear at home. Knitting has also become a social activity that she does with her girlfriends, and gives her a peace of mind away from day-to-day life. Nanna is known for her artistry and playful aesthetic, using colors bravely and bringing in a great sense of humour to her style. Throughout her career she has moved beautifully between art forms, blurring the lines between music, dance and fashion. This collection is true to Oh Land’s aesthetic, and is a beautiful example of how her artistic expression can take various forms.
With a selection of candy hues and knitwear patterns available, there are so many outcomes that this collaboration can yield, and that is all part of the fun! If you have always wanted to giving knitting a go, but weren’t sure where to start and don’t like the idea of making a small white crochet blanket, this collection is a great way to give it a go. There are knitting patterns for women, men and children, and the yarns come in a host of colours that will guarantee you fun and happiness on those cold, dreary days. So why not give it a go!?
The yarn and knitwear designs are available in stores and online now! The collection and knitting patterns are for women, men and children, so there is something for the whole family to wear and get involved in.
