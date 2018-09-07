Nordic Style Magazine

moodboard soft sparkles

Moodboard: Soft and Covered in Sprinkles

Why not jump in to a fluffy knit and put a little sprinkle on it this winter? All that glitters is good, right?

 

moodboard soft sprinkles

 

Photos courtesy of: Sandnes Garn X Oh Land, Ganni, Stine Goya, Baum und Pferdgarten, Lærke Bagger and Pinterest.

 

For more inspiration, check out the rest of our moodboards >>>

Særós Mist

Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.

