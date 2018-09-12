Nordic Style Magazine

Moodboard: Knitted Eruption

Brace yourself for the cold with bright red and fluffy knitted items for autumn.

 

Moodboard Knitted Eruption

 

Photo credits: Henrik VibskovCopenhagen FurBaum und pferdgartenLærke BaggerMonki, Pinterest, Hope StockholmMagnea

Særós Mist

Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.

