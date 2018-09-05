Happy Socks X Stutterheim – Styling Your Rainy Days

The current Nordic weather report poses a considerable wardrobe fashion challenge this summer season, with rainy showers, high humidity and scorching temperatures, but who says you still can’t look the part? Playful sock and underwear pioneer, Happy Socks have teamed up with fellow authentic Swedish lifestyle brand, Stutterheim Raincoats to create their first ever raincoat, making dressing up for damp weather a cinch.
The new creative collaboration combines Stutterheim’s iconic, high quality Stockholm raincoat model, with Happy Socks’ signature Big Dot design for a beautiful blend of happiness and melancholy, resulting in an effortlessly stylish raincoat for all. Known for creating beautiful first-class rainwear, Stutterheim was founded in 2010 by Alexander Stutterheim in Stockholm. Using bleak melancholy and bold soul-searching as inspiration, their beautiful handcrafted creations are characterized by simplicity, craftsmanship, functionality and timeless design.
Like Happy Socks, Stutterheim uses traditionally overlooked pieces of everyday wear to create design items of the highest-quality. The call to embrace melancholy meets the mission to spread happiness across the world and it certainly works. The raincoat’s subtle construction has been designed with Happy Socks’ original big colourful dots, using Stutterheim’s unique heat-welding technique, and the result is a distinctive raincoat, fittingly named the ‘Dream Raincoat’, made to tackle unpredictable weather with a smile.
A true original and memorable touch, the raincoat style is based on an old waterproof fishing coat Alexander Stutterheim’s grandfather used to wear. Handmade in rubberized cotton, the raincoat model comes unlined with double welded seams, snap closures and cotton drawstrings. Each coat is individually quality-controlled by skilled seamstresses and also has undergone severe testing in extreme conditions, both at sea and in the city, so if there’s one nugget of fashion advice that’s worth its weight in gold, it’s that the unassuming raincoat is an invaluable, staple piece of clothing that should always be kept close to hand.
The Happy Socks X Stutterheim raincoat will be priced at €350 ($350) in sizes XS, S, M, and L. Available from 18th September in Happy Socks’ Concept Stores and online HERE.
