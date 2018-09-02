FWSthlm SS19: Soft Goat – Versatile and Sustainable

SS19 is the largest collection to date shown by Soft Goat and it is a beautiful display of the versatility of cashmere. Being quite a timeless material, cashmere transcends seasons, but can also get stuck in a time warp; Soft Goat have provided a modern update for next season, and we are loving the variety of shapes and colours on offer. Confidence and attitude is one on the list of their goals for SS19!
With these goals, this collection was no disappointment and has been all about taking on new patterns and knits. A common theme throughout the collection was the feature of gorgeous cable knit designs, in a variety of styles both for men and women!
Photos courtesy of: Fashion Week Stockholm
