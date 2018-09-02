Nordic Style Magazine

FWSthlm SS19: Soft Goat – Versatile and Sustainable

SS19 is the largest collection to date shown by Soft Goat and it is a beautiful display of the versatility of cashmere. Being quite a timeless material, cashmere transcends seasons, but can also get stuck in a time warp; Soft Goat have provided a modern update for next season, and we are loving the variety of shapes and colours on offer. Confidence and attitude is one on the list of their goals for SS19!

With these goals, this collection was no disappointment and has been all about taking on new patterns and knits. A common theme throughout the collection was the feature of gorgeous cable knit designs, in a variety of styles both for men and women!

 

With these goals, the collection was all about taking on new patterns and colours – a common theme throughout was the feature of gorgeous cable knit designs, in a variety of styles for both men and women! As the show went on the muted colour palette of black, white, caramel and grey developed into burgundy, deep green, pomegranate and rich shades of blue paired with gold accessories. To match the calming tone of the collection, looks were paired with modern stretch sneakers to add a relaxed streetwear feel. Shapes on show included cropped pants, jackets and dresses, and also included signature styles such as Soft Goat’s ribbed hoodies and loungewear sets.

With their main focus on this timeless material, Soft Goat likes to focus on ‘slow fashion’ and the longevity and sustainability of their products, creative timeless pieces that can last a lifetime.

 

Photos courtesy of: Fashion Week Stockholm

