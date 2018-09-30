Focusing on the basics of clothing, ASKET is simple but necessary. Building on the foundations of quality, craftsmanship, appreciation and need, they know that every wardrobe is incomplete without a good set of basics. The difference with ASKET is that they focus on one product at a time, and only have one collection that is added to as the year goes on. There is no garment waste, no seasonal trends and a solid relationship between the brand and their customers. Regardless of the time of year, you will always need a crew neck t-shirt, well-cut trousers and a sweater in your clothing arsenal.
For winter, no one underestimates the importance of a jumper or sweater in your wardrobe. And what is unique about ASKET’s jumpers you ask? They have 15 sizes, not 5. Why? Because they know that not everyone is built the same, and there is nothing better than a garment that fits you just right. All of their clothing comes in sizes XS-XL and then each size comes in Short, Regular and Long lengths, to allow everyone to find their perfect piece, their ‘just right’. On top of this, garments come in colours that will last season after season, not fluoro yellow, grass green or any metallic threads. Simple.
The knitwear range focuses on two jumpers, one long-sleeve polo, beanies and a scarf. All essentials. The jumpers come in merino or cashmere wool which are luxurious, beautifully soft and warm. Equal parts soft, durable, and breathable, its the perfect layer for those chilly days, and will only get better with time as the wool ages. For a refined take on the fisherman’s beanie and knitted in Italy, ASKET’s ribbed beanies, are insulating and good-looking. To top off the collection, the scarf is a merino and cashmere hybrid that benefits you in the cold and is soft on your skin. The 90/10 mix gives it the temperature adaptation of merino and the luxurious softness of cashmere wool. All of pieces come in a selection of neural tones and a few ‘stand-out’ ones such as burgundy, cream and a deep navy that allow easy re-wear season after season.
One more thing about ASKET is that they have cut out the middle-man in every process of making their clothing, so the items sell at 1/3 of the ‘normal’ retail price. Although this may seem unrealistic, it is actually a very admirable business model that sees reduced manufacturing waste and no garment waste, something that needs to be tackled by the wider fashion industry. Their business and environmental conscious mixed with their beautiful and skilfully made products, provide the brand with products that are long-lasting, beautiful and well needed. Thank you, ASKET.
ASKET’s permanent collection is available on their website and from their showroom in Stockholm.
Tags: asket, basics, knitwear, Menswear
Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.
