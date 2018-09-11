ARKK’s Lastest Sneaker Gets Chunky

Last Friday Danish sneaker brand ARKK released their new ‘OCTAKO FG W13’ model. Smooth, voluminous and featuring a 3D FutureGrid elastic top-line, this is an exciting new design, that ARKK say is inspired by visits to Den Blå Planet aquarium in Copenhagen.
Founded just four years ago by childhood friends Kasper Høj Rasmussen and Thomas Refdahl, ARKK previewed their first collection during the ‘SEEK Berlin’ event in 2015. That September, when they launched, they sold out of their stock in just two weeks. Today ARKK are represented by retailers in more than thirty six countries worldwide. But, though they may have gone global, they stress that their designs are still “100 per cent made in Copenhagen.”
ARKK’s latest product follows in a tradition of fusing fashion with functionality and confidence: ARKK have no idols, they just observe. The shoe is soft but sturdy, with a sock-like fit for support and comfort. The thick soles cushion your feet but also provides that stylish chunk, and what’s not to love about minimal colours and neon accents? Innovative minimalism and technical design is what ARKK do best and we love what those values have brought to the ‘OCTAKO FG W13’!
The trainers are available now in silver-grey or black, for both men and women and retail at €165/1230DKK.
Tags: ARKK, ARKK Copenhagen, footwear, trainers
