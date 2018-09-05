5 Colourful Nordic Instagram Ladies

We wanted to get you ready for the dark autumn, by showing you our colorful instagram favorites this season! Theese five ladies will sprinkle some magic and color over your feed with their dazzling photos, to spice up the greyer days.
@hopyrion
She is a Copenhagen based MUA and a talented artist. Hopy’s instagram is a wonderful inspiration on how to express artistry via colorful makeup and personal style. She creates magically intriguing looks with a mysterious yet playful vibe!
@ileftmyselfathome
Julie is an artist who also has an amazing sense of fashion, and is truly creative and elegant. Her posts are filled with soft colors and beautiful composition, and her feed proves that she has a great eye for everyday beauty in the details.
@myrainbowfeeling
This one is the best color boost for the grey and chilly nordic winter. Mathilde brings big beautiful smiles, playful style, and all the colors of the rainbow. She gives daily words of encouragement to make you smile and pick you up no matter the weather!
@helgaskehave
Helga creates brilliant embroidery pieces and has a fascinating way of mixing medias in her artwork! Her aesthetic universe is a startling inspiration!
JULIANA @my.life.in.pink
A fashionable, Gothenburg-based lady with a delightfully playful, and colorful style. Juliana’s styling and accessorizing is on another level, and if you’re lucky, you might spot her cat on her instastories too….
