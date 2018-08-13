TID Launch New Artist Watch Canvas 002

Last Summer, TID Watches launched the first watch in their artist collaboration series ‘Canvas’. This summer they’re releasing Canvas 002, a beautiful knitted band by renowned Swedish designer Clara von Zweigbergk. The limited edition watch is made using colourful knitting techniques that Clara is known for and manufactured by TextielLab in the Netherlands who are at the forefront of artistic and progressive production.
The watches will come in 5 colourways – orange, green, white, yellow and blue – and each colour is made using a different knitting technique. The wristband is then complemented by the iconic TID No.1 watch face, with an all white face and orange seconds hand, that sits beautifully against the colour of the wristband. A subtle design that allows the texture and colour in the wristband to do all the talking.
“The colourful design is a fresh colour injection to our existing collection and the knitted structure is challenging the perception of how a wristband could look.” says Ola E. Bernestål, founder and Creative Director at TID Watches
The wristbands are made from nylon thread used in fly fishing, which brings an interesting take on what a wristband should be and look like. The wristband is soft and delicate on your skin, making you almost not notice that you’re wearing a watch. This is something that I love about wearing a TID watch – they are beautiful and bold timepieces, but minimal and sleek enough that they sit seamlessly with your body, becoming a true part of you. With ‘Canvas’, TID want to make a platform for experimentation and showcase the possibilities that can come out of using their No.1 watch as a base. Their 002 collaboration with Clara von Zweigbergk is a true manifestation of that.
“I was interested in the meeting between the minimalistic watch design and something as intricate as a crochet. I experimented with weaving, braiding, crochet and knitting and researched various technical materials for it to not get too “crafty”. We decided to go with fly fishing nylon threads and machine knitting at the TextielLab.” says Clara von Zweigbergk, on her thinking behind the design.
Clara’s Canvas 002 watch will be available at the end of August via TID watches, is limited to 300 numbered watches, and will be priced at 2 495 SEK / 295 USD / 249 EUR. Each watch will come with one of the coloured knitted wristbands, as well as a black nylon wristband, to allow customisation. The watch for all occasions and moods, and a unique piece of design.
