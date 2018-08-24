Together with celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath, & Other Stories have developed three high-performance haircare ranges inspired by L.A summers. The products are already red carpet approved as Heath has used the products to style Nicole Kidman’s mane at the SAG Awards, Golden Globes and Oscars, as well as Riley Keough at the Met Gala. So if it’s anything to go by, we love their hair and now you can achieve their sleek and beautifully tamed tresses for yourself, in the comfort of your own home. What’s not to want?
Whether you want to stay in and soak in the bath while you treat your hair (and yourself) to some R&R, or you want to get that ‘just come from the beach’ look for a day in the city, these ranges really contain it all. Although the ranges are inspired by summer and the golden hills of L.A., they are actually perfect for keeping your hair healthy in the winter months. What better way to care for your hair in the winter months than by bringing a bit of summer in?
The ‘Restore’ range is absolutely lovely and exactly what you need to protect your hair against the harsh winter winds. It treats your curls with care and nourishing ingredients like hydrating vegetable keratin, coconut oil and jojoba oil that encourage growth and strength. The ‘Universal’ range does what it says on the tin – prepares your hair for any occassion, using artichoke, moringa tree protein and quinoa protein to boost the vitality and resilience of your hair. Typical Scandinavian hair will love the ‘Fullness’ range, which gives fine hair volume and bounce! It’ll provide your hair with moisture and shine without weighing it down, perfect for day to day looks when you have a little extra time, or night time party glam.
The products are now available in store and online, so get buying ladies, as they are going to go quick!
