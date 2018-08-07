Nordic Style Magazine

cfw ss19 mykke hofmann nsm

CFW SS19: Mykke Hofmann Debut Relaxed But Colourful Elegance

This is Mykke Hofmann‘s debut collection at CFW, and what a beautiful collection to show off to the industry with! Combining feminine cuts, flowing fabrics, asymmetry and a palette of deep yellow, cornflower blue and rust alongside the staple that is white, the collection is a fusion of modern silhouettes and timeless elegance that show Sedina and Jelena know what they’re doing.

Hailing from Serbia, Sedina and Jelena have their own manufacturing plant where they offer their workers fair wages and good working conditions, as they understand the importance of happiness and being valued. In an age where sustainable fashion is all the rage, instead of making unachievable promises for a small label,  Mykke Hofmann do well at reducing their footprint when delivering to clients and value their belief in slow fashion.

The pieces have an effortless air to them combined with the planning and co-ordination of an older woman, something that I feel makes the clothing appeal to a wider audience. There are soft peplums, bias hems, belts with airplane seatbelt clasps and and simple stripes. Some garments have contrast seams and some have ruched sleeves, some are oversized and flowing while others are held at the waist. Although the garments are nothing revolutionary, in terms of ideas, it is a very well put-together collection, with a strong and confident, but relaxed woman in mind. The collection is a delightful display of small details and craftsmanship, and shows how a limited colour palette can really work in evoking a mood and identity.

 

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

cfw ss19 mukke hofmann nsm

Images courtesy of – Copenhagen Fashion Week

 

More CFW delights this way >>>

Tags: , , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Art Director

Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.

Related Posts

CFW SS19: KADK – Artistry, Sexuality & Identity

KADK’s graduation show was held yesterday at the Axel Towers…

Continue reading...
happy socks hysteria nordic style mag

Happy Socks Bring Colour and Pattern for AW18

Ever since ‘Scandimania’ took Europe by storm, there’s been such…

Continue reading...

A Bricolage of Style from Normann and Tivoli

Tivoli is a new and contemporary collection from Normann Copenhagen.…

Continue reading...