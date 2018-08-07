This is Mykke Hofmann‘s debut collection at CFW, and what a beautiful collection to show off to the industry with! Combining feminine cuts, flowing fabrics, asymmetry and a palette of deep yellow, cornflower blue and rust alongside the staple that is white, the collection is a fusion of modern silhouettes and timeless elegance that show Sedina and Jelena know what they’re doing.
Hailing from Serbia, Sedina and Jelena have their own manufacturing plant where they offer their workers fair wages and good working conditions, as they understand the importance of happiness and being valued. In an age where sustainable fashion is all the rage, instead of making unachievable promises for a small label, Mykke Hofmann do well at reducing their footprint when delivering to clients and value their belief in slow fashion.
The pieces have an effortless air to them combined with the planning and co-ordination of an older woman, something that I feel makes the clothing appeal to a wider audience. There are soft peplums, bias hems, belts with airplane seatbelt clasps and and simple stripes. Some garments have contrast seams and some have ruched sleeves, some are oversized and flowing while others are held at the waist. Although the garments are nothing revolutionary, in terms of ideas, it is a very well put-together collection, with a strong and confident, but relaxed woman in mind. The collection is a delightful display of small details and craftsmanship, and shows how a limited colour palette can really work in evoking a mood and identity.
