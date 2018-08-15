Martinsson King – A Breath of Fresh Air for Hair

Martinsson King is a new Swedish hair care brand created by international hairstylist David Glover and Anders Sjöstedt. With a focus on the modern customer and the planet, they have established their brand centered around offering innovative products that make hair care easier and better for both the customer and the environment.
The minimalist series consists only of shampoo, conditioner and an infusion, made for all hair types. Depending on the season and the desired styling effect, you can use the 3 different infusions in the brand: Smoothing, Hydrating and Volume. The products are developed in one of Sweden’s most innovative labs, and this is the first time that different hair products can be mixed with each other to give a strengthening effect.
“The unique thing about our products is that they fit all hair types. Usually, you have to look for a long time to find the right products for your hair, and then you need to change when the weather gets warmer and moisturizing, colder and drier. Our idea was to develop basic products that can be used all year long.” says David Glover, Creative Director and Co-founder.
With a focus on ethical practices and sustainability, all Martinsson King products are free from parabens, sulfates, silicones and gluten. They are also vegan, by containing only ingredients from natural sources, and they do not test on animals. Hooray!
The range is available on their website, as well as at selected hairdressers and stores in Sweden, the United States and Australia. The shampoo and conditioner cost 290 kr each, and infusions 270 kr each.
