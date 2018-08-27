Louise Kragh creates jewelry that focuses on the simplicity and honesty of design, by embracing natural elements and color. With a focus on craftsmanship and tradition, all of her pieces are handmade and produced in the heart of Aarhus, shining a light on the magnificent qualities of classic Danish design!
For her new AW18 collection, Louise Kragh focuses on soft curves and naturally found shapes, which has sculpted pieces that mirror the contours of flora and nature – Organic aesthetics and refined lines are combined in a harmonious and rebellious fashion. The rich colours sit beautifully against the metals used, adding a hint of sparkle and glamorous sophistication, creating a feeling of calm and modern simplicity, forming the perfect luxurious jewelry line for the upcoming season.
“All of our jewelry is handmade in Denmark. We are very focused on being close to the production. From the first ideas to the actual making of the jewelry. We have rolled so many pearls – and we still do. Our pearls are some of Louise Kragh’s most important classics.” – Louise Kragh
An ode to Scandinavian minimalism; combining Louise’s love for detail and shape, with simple lines and paired back aesthetics – It is this pairing of ideas that gives the pieces a timeless elegance that transcends seasons and occassions. Perfect for autumn, winter, spring and summer, these may be some of our favourite pieces of fine jewelry to come out this year.
There are beautiful pearls, dark porcelain and brightly coloured porcelain, there is sterling silver and gold-plating, there are earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces. There is something for everyone in this collection, whether you like jewels or the simplicity of metal against your skin, and it is these simple, but important choices that make the collection surprisingly inclusive.
You can shop the collection online now and at various locations worldwide.
