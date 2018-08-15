CPHFW SS19: Lærke Andersen – A Collection of Power and Edge

With the show being held at Lokomotivværkstedet, Lærke Andersen was setting herself up for one very atmospheric presentation. The initial inspiration for the collection was taken from a lavish, rebellious garden party in the Danish countryside, that formed into a boundary-breaking celebration with a hedonistic edge. As a result, a deliberately schizophrenic collection formed, that played with archetypes manifested through cultural, historical and material density.
Shapes, volumes, and materials are subdued compared to the past, but still over the top for the norm; simple yet detailed, constructed but carelessly free. This transforms into garments that are equally dressed up as dressed down, and plays with the ever-present functional aesthetics that are at the very core of Lærke Andersen.
The color palette of the collection evolved into altering hues of blue, red, tan, gold and black, and garments featured elongated sleeves, bohemian bags and thigh-high sport sneakers that went on for days. The trainers mentions were the first glimpse at a collaboration with Danish sneaker giant, ARKK which we are VERY excited about that. More on that soon…
Now, who else wants to join Lærke’s celebrations?
