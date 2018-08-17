During Copenhagen Fashion Week, nordic sneaker brand ARKK Copenhagen and Lærke Andersen shared the catwalk as they presented their collaboration during Andersen’s show. Let’s start by stating the obvious – Lærke Andersen’s collection was Scandinavian minimalism at its’ best. It was fun and playful with a lot of informal streetwear, and the balance between the raw sport references and the more feminine pieces was impeccable.
Models at the show wore one of three androgynous sneakers styles: an over-the-knee full lace-up sneaker boot, an zipped over the-knee sneaker boot and a luxe high-top shoe. As the first official design collaboration for both brands, ARKK Copenhagen and Lærke Andersen focused on producing pieces that would highlight their collective passion for minimalistic design. The limited edition capsule collection emphasizes simplicity, functionality, and working with sporty and technical details for a refined, yet innovative Scandinavian aesthetic.
“We are two young Danish design brands with very similar roots: ARKK’s start was with a focus on mens’ sneakers, and the LA DNA is all about being menswear inspired. Therefore, as the first collab for both parties, we are joining forces to step outside of our boundaries and creating strong womenswear shoes that speak to our trademarks of ‘functional aesthetics’.”
says Creative Director Lærke Andersen
Photos courtesy of: ARKK Copenhagen
