Nordic Style Magazine

happy socks hysteria nordic style mag

Happy Socks Bring Colour and Pattern for AW18

Ever since ‘Scandimania’ took Europe by storm, there’s been such pressure for Nordic designers to live up to a minimalist stereotype, just take the success of IKEA and H&M. Scandi modernism is, certainly, effortlessly cool, but there are times we could all do with coming up to the surface and taking a breath of fresh air. In come Happy Socks.

 

happy socks hysteria nordic style mag

 

‘Hysteria’, the latest collection from Swedish fashion company Happy Socks gives us an opportunity to do just that. The collection celebrates a ‘more is more’ approach. It’s a collation of bold, colourful, alternative designs, successfully proving that, even in Nordic design, you don’t have to go small or plain to be cool.

The collection takes its lead from the architecture of fifties Scandinavia, indulging us in a myriad of retro themes. Bold yellow, pink and blue accents seem different and exciting; so too are hints of burgundy, iridescent flourishes of glitter and flowing prints. Some of the designs are a bit tacky – a take on the classic leopard print is particularly unappealing in my opinion – and many of the ankle socks are smart but decidedly un-revolutionary. Altogether, though, this is an invigorating collection, a sensual and stimulating array of new designs for a fashion conscious woman hoping to liven up a wardrobe of Scandi minimalism.

 

happy socks hysteria nordic style mag

happy socks hysteria nordic style mag

 

The collection will be available to buy online on Thursday via the Happy Socks website.

 

Copenhagen Fashion Week starts today! So why not look back at everything we saw and loved last season >>>

Tags: ,

Alexander Brett

Related Posts

CFW SS19: KADK – Artistry, Sexuality & Identity

KADK’s graduation show was held yesterday at the Axel Towers…

Continue reading...
cfw ss19 mykke hofmann nsm

CFW SS19: Mykke Hofmann Debut Relaxed But Colourful Elegance

This is Mykke Hofmann‘s debut collection at CFW, and what…

Continue reading...
editorial botanica

Editorial: Botanica

  Photography:  Olga Urbanek Production and Styling: Anna Koziol Hair and…

Continue reading...