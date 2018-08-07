Happy Socks Bring Colour and Pattern for AW18

Ever since ‘Scandimania’ took Europe by storm, there’s been such pressure for Nordic designers to live up to a minimalist stereotype, just take the success of IKEA and H&M. Scandi modernism is, certainly, effortlessly cool, but there are times we could all do with coming up to the surface and taking a breath of fresh air. In come Happy Socks.
‘Hysteria’, the latest collection from Swedish fashion company Happy Socks gives us an opportunity to do just that. The collection celebrates a ‘more is more’ approach. It’s a collation of bold, colourful, alternative designs, successfully proving that, even in Nordic design, you don’t have to go small or plain to be cool.
The collection takes its lead from the architecture of fifties Scandinavia, indulging us in a myriad of retro themes. Bold yellow, pink and blue accents seem different and exciting; so too are hints of burgundy, iridescent flourishes of glitter and flowing prints. Some of the designs are a bit tacky – a take on the classic leopard print is particularly unappealing in my opinion – and many of the ankle socks are smart but decidedly un-revolutionary. Altogether, though, this is an invigorating collection, a sensual and stimulating array of new designs for a fashion conscious woman hoping to liven up a wardrobe of Scandi minimalism.
The collection will be available to buy online on Thursday via the Happy Socks website.
Tags: Happy Socks, Hysteria
