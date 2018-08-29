fwstockholm ss19 nand

NAND’s DNA is characterized by graphic shapes, pleats and layers, taking inspiration from a variety of architectural details. Their debut collection at this season’s this Stockholm Fashion Week was inspired by graphic silhouettes, 80’s power dressing and varied colour palette with a plethora of animal print thrown in!
Soundtracked by an 80’s tune, models walked down the runway in vibrant colours such as pastel pink and electric green, that were balanced out with bases of black, grey, white and glamorous snakeskin, creating a truly captivating experience! Not only was there an exciting play with color, but with material too! From lightweight fabrics to heavy leather, the collection featured a wide range of styles and juxtapositions, perfect for the upcoming spring and summer season! Texture was a strong additive through the creation of embroidered light pink and green dress jackets and co-ord suits, that made the tougher pieces a little softer and the softer pieces even more delicate. Not only did all the different fabrics and construction techniques speak to a collection of quality, but of creativity and craftsmanship.
NAND contrasted loose and tight shapes, such as running tights and oversized blazer jackets to creating a somehow balanced collection with unexpected outcomes. To finish the looks off, sneakers and high socks adorned the models’ feet giving that small touch of ‘present day’ to the other wise retro feel of the collection. What an show of power and presence from NAND, teaming their playful and contemporary sides perfectly together.
Photos courtesy of: Fashion Week Stockholm
Tags: fashion week, fashion week sotckholm, fwstockholm, NAND, SS19, Stockholm
