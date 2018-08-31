FWSthlm SS19: Busnel – A Homage to Bretagne

Next Spring, Busnel want us to follow the journey of their founder Madame Busnel (who established the brand in 1920) through the region of Bretagne. Inspired by the view of Bretagne [Brittany] from above, the collection’s colour palette is a relaxed array of blush pink, salty caramel, cloud grey, foam white and sunny red. Easy, breezy summer colours in relaxed fits, perfect for exploring the coast and seaside towns on a sunny day. Feminine off-duty style is key here, there’s nothing that hugs the models’ figures or makes them uncomfortable, but that’s not to say that the collection is less sexy. If anything, being comfortable makes you confident, and what is more sexy and alluring than confidence and happiness?
Now, some people may say that collection is boring, and I will agree that it is nothing new, but, sometimes there is a comfort in knowing that you can pair items with anything in your wardrobe. Busnel specialises in quality and sustainability, so a lot of thought is put into how their collections can transcend seasons and last longer in the age of ‘throwaway fashion’. This means, that shapes and colours will be repeated to allow for easy cross-pollination between seasons and styles.
The collection’s colour scheme comes from the map of Bretagne that adorns some of pieces, and that also breaks up the blocks of colour that act as the collection’s base. The blush pink and caramel sit beautifully against the contrasting white and black, and add a simple but interesting flair to the looks. Silhouettes are loose but considered and the stunning silk pieces are put together with knitwear, duster coats and wide-legged trousers, while dresses are kept simple with the addition of a light summer jacket, or nothing at all.
Busnel’s SS19 collection is calm and refined, a very french ode to their founder, and something that can be worn on a daily basis with no difficulty. Is it going to change the fashion world? No. Will it make your daily wardrobe choices easier and chicer? Yes.
