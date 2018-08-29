fwstockholm by malina ss19

By Malina was founded in 2010 by Swedish fashion designer Malin Andrén, with a goal to create a brand focused on femininity and creating wardrobe staples and evening gowns through quality design. Today, a big part of By Malin’s collections is the use of print, which was at the centre of her beautiful SS19 collection!
For her SS19 collection, Malin went for a relaxed beach vibe with swimwear and flowy maxi dresses, which was then contrasted with luxe evening gowns, printed co-ords and romantic cut-out styles for stylish summer evenings. SS19 is a vibrant season for By Malina – embracing a color palette of yellow, bright green, blue, pink and lilac, and pairing this with feminine prints involving flowers and geometric prints – Altogether a very cheerful and beach-worthy affair!
The collection also featured a variety of off-the-shoulder looks, creating a romantic and modern feel to the designs! Evening gowns were paired with prints and created in gorgeous satin material, showing off a wealth of detail and craftsmanship. By Malina is the one-stop-shop for your next vacation; encapsulating the perfect summer wardrobe that is versatile and fun!
Photos courtesy of: Fashion Week Stockholm
