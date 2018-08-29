Nordic Style Magazine

fwstockholm by malina ss19

FWSthlm SS19: By Malina – Summer Romance

By Malina was founded in 2010 by Swedish fashion designer Malin Andrén, with a goal to create a brand focused on femininity and creating wardrobe staples and evening gowns through quality design. Today, a big part of By Malin’s collections is the use of print, which was at the centre of her beautiful SS19 collection!

 

fwstockholm ss19 by malina

 

For her SS19 collection, Malin went for a relaxed beach vibe with swimwear and flowy maxi dresses, which was then contrasted with luxe evening gowns, printed co-ords and romantic cut-out styles for stylish summer evenings. SS19 is a vibrant season for By Malina – embracing a color palette of yellow, bright green, blue, pink and lilac, and pairing this with feminine prints involving flowers and geometric prints – Altogether a very cheerful and beach-worthy affair!

The collection also featured a variety of off-the-shoulder looks, creating a romantic and modern feel to the designs! Evening gowns were paired with prints and created in gorgeous satin material, showing off a wealth of detail and craftsmanship. By Malina is the one-stop-shop for your next vacation; encapsulating the perfect summer wardrobe that is versatile and fun!

 

Photos courtesy of: Fashion Week Stockholm

Brittany Malvino

