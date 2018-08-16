Envii and The Wall Market Unveil Collaboration

Bringing the sporty but girly style that Scandinavian girls are always seeking, Envii has announced its’ unique collaboration with photography and art sensation, The Wall Market. The new creative collaboration, ‘Public Utility’ is a limited-edition collection, inspired by natural materials and earthy colours for the autumn season ahead, and characterized by utility and a ‘less-is-more’ vibe.
Envii are known for their statement pieces; mixing feminine garments with the DNA of sportswear, adding colour and lots of tiny details along the way. Envii’s brand manager, Anne Munk, explains, “Colours and prints are still an important part of our DNA. But in this season we see a clear tendency to look towards the more neutral and natural, both in terms of lifestyle, diet and largely how we dress.”
The collection has been visualised through unique images taken by Magnus Ekstrøm with Danish model, Ulrikke Høyer as well as images of nature shots by The Wall Market’s photographer Jasper Carlberg. Started by two friends, Panya Belton and Botan Christensen, both lovers and professionals of photography and art, The Wall Market centres around a simple concept: to introduce great artists to the world and to make their work accessible to as many collectors as possible.
“We saw a good opportunity to team up with The Wall Market as they take amazing pictures that we could put together with our own campaign images and thereby create a different and inspiring co-lab with a local brand.” Sofie Niebuhr, PR & Marketing Manager at Envii
In addition to the core clothing collection, there will be limited edition hats and accessories that can be purchased in stores, alongside photo prints from artists at The Wall Market. So, if you’re looking to renew your wardrobe and walls next season, add some vital ‘Public Utility’ your collection.
The collection will be available in all Envii stores and online from 23rd August.
