The sun was high up on the blue sky, and it was a very hot day in Copenhagen. Big groups of chic people were heading towards ‘Skuespillerhuset’ or the ‘Actor’s House’ in the central part of the city, which was the location for Munthe’s SS19 show, and it was evident that the brand had a large following eager to see what season ahead held for the brand. On arrival everyone was provided with iced coffee and a fan – which was wonderfully convenient, while we waited for the show to start. The coffee cups were adorned in leaves and Munte’s logo which gave us a good introduction to the theme of the collection.
The crowd went quiet as a man started singing and plucking a foreign instrument which took the mood somewhere hot and vibrant. The catwalk was decorated in jungle vegetation and models started appearing in snake skin prints, bright leather and knee-high leather boots. Prints were everywhere and combined with classically striped textiles, plain leathers and other wild prints – it felt daring yet casual at the same time.
The color palette was bright and fresh, with peachy tones and shades of blues. The silhouettes were feminine; Long dresses with flowing ruffles and wide legged trousers with collared shirts. A beautiful and wearable collection with a playful twist that shouted sophisticated but fun. Since this was a Spring/Summer show, I was surprised to see so many sweats, knits and coats. The styling was also quite heavily layered at times, which I thought was just not appropriate for the season showcased, but the garments were beautiful nonetheless!
Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week
For more of our CFW coverage, head this way >>>
Tags: Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, Munthe, SS19
Morten Ussing Photos by Christian Bang for Nordic Style…
Come backstage with us at Hofmann Copenhagen’s SS19 show… …
Boasting his luxurious and understated aesthetic, Martin Asbjørn makes another booming…