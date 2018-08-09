The amazing thing about a graduate fashion show is all of the unique designer’s stories that are presented in one place. So much inspiration and so many different takes on fashion. Kolding gave us just that!
Throughout the Kolding graduation show we could see a few strong themes emerging: Normcore, playing with proportion, and experimentation with gender.
While everyone got seated, there was some time to read through the designer’s names and collection synopsis. Quickly it became evident that gender roles would be a big focus in the show, with collection titles like “The Female Cycle” by CECILIE ANN, “Bitchcraft” by AMANDA BJERGAGER VESTHARDT and “Masculinity Is For Faggots”. by NICLAS HENRIKSEN. The first two collections mentioned had strong feminine looks, where the female body parts like waist and chest were accentuated. Niclas Henriksen’s collection was the big bomb in our opininon, and made the crowd applaude and cheer. He intertwined femininity and masculinity together in a quirky and daring way.
The “Double Basic” by NANA NIELSEN & SIMONE OLIVIA BAKKE, and “Share Collection” by SIGNE BROCHNER expressed elements of casual yet fashionable Nordic streetwear. Both collections had “warm winter hats” as accessories, giving them a very Nordic feel (all though this actually was a SS19 show). From those two collections there was a strong connection to the normcore design aesthetic, that indeed is a big element of Copenhagen’s fashion identity.
“Illusion/Perception/Deception” by SØS CHRISTINE HEJSELBÆK and “Have you ever tried picking up a poppy flower” by VICTORIA STIGKJÆR were the two most elegant and beautiful collections in our opinion. Both designers played with proportions, structure and texture in a very sophisticated manner. The garments were soft and flowy embracing femininity, whereas Søs Christine did so in a very graceful way, and Victoria with a more quirky and cute expression.
Unfortunately the show did not appear to be properly organized, and the venue did not provide optimal view of the garments, as half of the crowd had to stand in the stairwell. The first impression was somewhat disappointing due to lack of structure, but the designers themselves sure did deliver with their designs at the show itself! Overall this was an exciting and interesting show.
Congratulations to the graduate designers from Kolding School of Design from all of us at Nordic Style Magazine!
