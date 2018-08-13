CPHFW SS19: Ganni – A Summer of Glamorous Outdoor Fun

Inspired by the Scandinavian tradition of wild camping, GANNI are taking their girls on weekend roadtrips canoeing, hiking and camping out under the stars. The SS19 collection ‘Paradis’ is centered around the fun and freedom of long summer days and enjoying it with friends.
“For me this season was about chasing a feeling… of being outside at sunset, barefoot on the grass listening to dogs bark and friends cooking and laughing around the fire. In Copenhagen in summer it’s tradition that friends get out to the forest or the beach at the weekend. I’m lucky, I travel a lot for work, but all my best memories are of weekends like this. And clothes for camping is exactly my aesthetic. I like to mix it up, to put a nice dress with a too-big sweater or chunky sneaker. Like when you’re pulling out clothes out of your back-pack, it’s unpredictable. I think that’s an influence somehow, always – and that’s how Copenhagen girls dress.” – Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director, GANNI
Prints clash on dresses and blouses, and the collection is effortlessly thrown together, with lots of layering, loose-fitting garments and appropriate outdoor footwear and outerwear – an exciting collaboration with 66° North that I will come to later. Naïve, romantic prints come from Ditte’s memory of camping when she was younger, and there is a hippie/carefree vibe to the collection represented by tie-dye, hand-drawn prints and patterned jeans. It was important for the collection to feel lived in and kind to your skin, so the team spent a long time sourcing fabrics that were soft and reminiscent of a second skin. On the contrary, some looks contain a black space-age technical fabric with metallic inserts that hint at a darker, unkown future, something that plays on Ditte’s mind.
“The collection gets a little darker too, paradis as a concept of the past. It’s hard to think about nature and the future and feel positive. I have three small kids – I don’t think they will have experiences like I did. The wilderness is disappearing.”
Now talking of technical; this capsule collection with 66° North (Iceland’s famous heritage outdoor brand, and my go-to for outdoor clothing) is something that is not going to be around for long, because when it’s released next Spring, it is going to FLY off the shelves, I can assure you that. GANNI designed the pieces, which were then manufactured using 66° North’s expertise and industry-leading technical fabrics, and they certainly know how to make weather-hard clothing, having been making clothes for fishermen in the Arctic since 1926. The garments (3 waterproof jackets and 1 fleece) are beautiful and practical. They are subtle but show-worthy, and will keep you dry and looking hot. I want them all.
As well as being able to hike, sleep and canoe in this collection, you’ll also be able to dance, laugh and play. There’s baby pink silk, champagne organza and khaki leather. There’s strappy maxi dresses, cutout mini dresses and brightly coloured flairs. Like walking into your aunt’s attic to find a box of dressing up clothes and getting lost in the possibilities of who you could be, GANNI has provided an escape and option for everyone. Garments are created with movement and comfort in mind, but no less glamorous or show-stopping. Perfect for the dance floor, the beach or the mountains, the GANNI girls have a summer of fun in store now matter what they do.
