CPHFW SS19: Brøgger – Nostalgia Meets Royalty

Brøgger launched in London in 2016, and although this is their 4th collection, it’s their debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Spring/Summer 19 collection ‘Margrethe’ explores the wardrobes of the two most formative figures in the early fashion perception for Julie Brøgger: The designer’s late mother Margrethe Brøgger, and H.M. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.
Through the subjective binoculars of nostalgia, the collection fuses childhood memories of the bold and eccentric looks of the Queen through the 80s and 90s, with the executive elegance of Mrs Brøgger in the same decade, which could be easily noticed in the 80s silhouette, magnificent capes and divine use of colour. Brøgger presented a bold anti-minimalist collection with a lot of color; there was coral, blood orange, jade, ivory, and garnet tones.
The designs were outstanding, involving amazing craftmanship that would make anyone feel like royalty. Prints are remixed and purposely mismatched, clashing lines and shapes collide in new silhouettes, and the traditional fabrication of formalwear is replaced with more functional proposals such as crushed spinnaker rib-stop and tech organza. Fashion fit for an 80s queen? We think so.
Photos courtesy of Noise PR
Read all of our Copenhagen Fashion Week reviews here! >>>
Tags: Brøgger, CFW, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, SS19
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
With the show being held at Lokomotivværkstedet, Lærke Andersen was…
Photographer: Linda Andersson Fashion Designer and Styling: Elin Holm Hair…
Inspired by the Scandinavian tradition of wild camping, GANNI are…