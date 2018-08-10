Arriving at the Morten Ussing show, you felt very welcome. This was Morten Ussing’s second show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and we were very excited to see what he had to offer for his spring/summer collection. A super soft cover of Radiohead’s song ‘Creep’ started playing as the first models came out onto the catwalk wearing white flowy dresses. The feel of the show was wonderfully peaceful as the elegant and feminine looks sparkled their way down the catwalk.
As the show progressed stronger colors were introduced, along with the music developing in vibrance and volume. Flowers appeared on dresses and straw adorned the hats and bags, which gave the whole collection an interesting and refreshing twist; using flowers which is a classic feminine symbol, along with a harsher element like straw. Both elements from worked very well together, creating an interesting contrast of texture, color and motive. All garments from the collection were very nicely fitted, tailored and complemented the female figure.
Some styles were playful and girly, while others were more sophisticated and ladylike. This created a nice wearable range, for various types of women of different shapes and ages, and that’s the kind of inclusivity we want! We loved how Morten Ussing managed to express the fragile and feminine aspects of a flower, while still giving the collection an edge with the pointy, dry straw – and on top of everything he put “sparkle on it” making the whole experience just that little bit more magical.
Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week
