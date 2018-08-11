Nordic Style Magazine

CFW SS19: Martin Asbjørn – The Modern Day Man

Boasting his luxurious and understated aesthetic, Martin Asbjørn makes another booming return with his SS19 collection, ‘100% Success Club’ at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Showcasing soft terry cottons and tracksuit galore, it validated his talented craftsmanship of simple details, and stylish tailoring combined with relaxed leisure to create pieces for the everyday wardrobe of the modern-day man.

 

Revisiting his tailoring roots, Asbjørn’s looks are beyond streetwear and yet again blur the lines between tailoring and sportswear – finding that sweet spot between formal and casual. He demonstrated blending nostalgia with present day influences and proposing a 21st century take on eighties menswear, that ‘100%’ worked and combined his vision of so-called style icons of the decade as his inspiration.

The unwavering confidence of the Wall Street banker, the aloof charm of the men of the French Riviera, even the football casuals of terrace wear bold hues and geometric patterns. it is definitely a ‘100% Success Club’ for all men. “The inspiration or concept is neither streetwear nor straight-up luxury, I wanted the collection to scream confidence”, explains Martin Asbjørn. A parade of relaxed suiting and leisurewear, stand out styles included an off-white leather fringed safari jacket, corduroy two-piece sets in bright aqua and blazing yellow and of course an oversized silk shirt, this time in Asbjørn’s eye-catching print of the season.

The Danish designer makes his deeply wearable desirable pieces a space for men to express themselves with unlined, lightweight blazers, organic cotton tees emblazoned with the new sportswear inspired logo, and Asbjørn’s signature drawstring pant. There is certainly something for every man to wear from this carefully considered collection with its’ stand-out styles and everyday wardrobe staples for the confident and playful man. It is a shame we have to wait till next year to see what Martin Asbjørn will do next.

 

Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Holly Eells

Holly Louise Eells is a writer based in London, who has a passion for writing, travelling, art, culture, fashion and health.

