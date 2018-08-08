Cfw ss19 kadk

KADK’s graduation show was held yesterday at the Axel Towers in central Copenhagen. The towers were built recently and some of the floors are still unfinished, including the space for the show. The rough environment worked well as a neutral canvas for the avant garde and vivid garments presented at the show
Bachelor shows can be such teasers, since each designer only shows three or four outfits, SO you’re always left feeling hungry for more. Each and every collection had something special to offer, and there was some true talent on display.
BETTY NORLING
Many of the designers played with colors, shapes, silhouettes and texture in a very creative way. Some of the garments were pure pieces of art, sculpturally formed and full of expression. To mention a few, ALEXANDER STENNICKE experimented with textiles and different textures in the “meeting of movement and a need for control in a chaotic world”. AGNES SAABY THOMSENS collection “Afskaller” was inspired by nature. Her garments had a clear resemblance to shells, both in color, structure and texture – one could almost smell the sea and feel its’ beauty through her collection.
ALEXANDER STENNICKE
AGNES SAABY THOMSEN
Identity was also a big theme for the show. ARCADA presented “Synthetic Selves” with structured garments, playing with silhouettes and body shape. Through the collection the designers visualized how humans can “Explore multiple identities through virtual reality”. EMIL LJUNGBERG also explored identity in his collection “High Electric Visible Light”, creating a unique aesthetic through colorful garments and experimenting with shape. Emil’s garments felt like a canvas, where the colors and shapes of the garments formed a architectural artwork, symbolizing the designer’s ultimate aesthetic identity.
ARCADA
EMIL LJUNGBERG
Last but not least, there was one theme that appeared in various forms in many of the collections: female empowerment and playful gender bending. The collection of SOPHIE APPELBACK “Done With The Madness” expressed the “divorce between the patriarchate and society” where the typical masculine suit, as a symbol of the patriarchy was reconstructed and made into female or gender-neutral clothing, to symbolize the creation of a new fundament for modern society.
SOPHIE APPELBACK
MIKA SÖRVIK “The Women Within Me”, RIKKE KROGSGAARD MIKKELSENS collection “Femme. Sensual. Depiction” and THERESE SIRENIUS “Bored – I’m a woman, the man next to me has a name” also played with the gender roles and body images.
MIKA SÖRVIK
THERESE SIRENIUS
The show’s most daring and intriguing way of playing with gender images was FREDERIK GAMMERATH with his collection “Manifesto”. The looks were sexy in a twisted, yet playful way, blurring the lines between feminine and masculine. When Frederik’s garments hit the runway, all smartphones went up to film and take pictures.
FREDERIK GAMMERATH
Frederik’s collection along with Arcada’s “synthetic selves” and Agnes’ “Afskaller” were in our opinion some of the peaks of the show, all very interesting and inspiring, each in their unique way. All in all the show was well organized, with a venue and catwalk that made the garments easy to see and experience.
Congratulations to the graduated designers and thank you for an inspiring show!
Images courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week
For more CFW action, head here >>>
Tags: CFW, cphfw, KADK, SS19
This is Mykke Hofmann‘s debut collection at CFW, and what…
Ever since ‘Scandimania’ took Europe by storm, there’s been such…
Tivoli is a new and contemporary collection from Normann Copenhagen.…