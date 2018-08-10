cfw ss19 holzweiler

Holzweiler celebrated the beauty of Norwegian summers at their SS19 collection. Directed by Marcus Naddermier, guests were taken on a trip through the Norwegian landscape; beginning by the sea, with clothes washed blue, they journeyed through fjords and mountains, with clothes of army green, before ending with a pink and yellow sunset. All accompanied by Danish-Australian pianist Alexander McKenzie, performing music written for the event and a short story from Norwegian poet Alexander Fallo, words of which were embroidered on t-shirts and printed in a booklet handed to attendees. The models, cast by Alexandra Sandberg, wore the clothes of ‘Vår Sommer’, Holzweiler’s tenth collection. A delightful collection of colours and utilitarian fabric and pairings, that were practical but also wonderfully city appropriate.
“We find the Norwegian summer exotic and different,” says co- founder Susanne Holzweiler, “to us it’s all about spending time in nature, feeling free and careless and being with the ones you love. Which is why we created a collection we want to see on our friends and families.”
Founded in 2012 by Susanne and her brother Andreas, Holzweiler quickly earned a reputation for their luxury scarves. In 2014, when they were joined by Maria Skappel Holzweiler, their ‘Ready to Wear’ line, blending old designs with collaborations from contemporary artists, made them big (they’re now represented by more than two hundred retailers worldwide). As a family firm, this collection – one that celebrates family summers – is understandably very special to them.
Thankfully, Wednesday’s show matched that excitement perfectly. It celebrated Holzweiler’s innovation and creativity in a vivid, but, at the same time cosy and intimate setting, highlighting that, though the business may now stretch from Asia to North America, Holzweiler’s inspiration still comes from family and their roots in Norway.
Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week
