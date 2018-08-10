Nordic Style Magazine

cfw ss19 holzweiler

CFW SS19: Holzweiler – A Journey Through the Norwegian Landscape

Holzweiler celebrated the beauty of Norwegian summers at their SS19 collection. Directed by Marcus Naddermier, guests were taken on a trip through the Norwegian landscape; beginning by the sea, with clothes washed blue, they journeyed through fjords and mountains, with clothes of army green, before ending with a pink and yellow sunset. All accompanied by Danish-Australian pianist Alexander McKenzie, performing music written for the event and a short story from Norwegian poet Alexander Fallo, words of which were embroidered on t-shirts and printed in a booklet handed to attendees. The models, cast by Alexandra Sandberg, wore the clothes of ‘Vår Sommer’, Holzweiler’s tenth collection. A delightful collection of colours and utilitarian fabric and pairings, that were practical but also wonderfully city appropriate.

 

cfw ss19 holzweiler

 

“We find the Norwegian summer exotic and different,” says co- founder Susanne Holzweiler, “to us it’s all about spending time in nature, feeling free and careless and being with the ones you love. Which is why we created a collection we want to see on our friends and families.”

Founded in 2012 by Susanne and her brother Andreas, Holzweiler quickly earned a reputation for their luxury scarves. In 2014, when they were joined by Maria Skappel Holzweiler, their ‘Ready to Wear’ line, blending old designs with collaborations from contemporary artists, made them big (they’re now represented by more than two hundred retailers worldwide). As a family firm, this collection – one that celebrates family summers – is understandably very special to them.

Thankfully, Wednesday’s show matched that excitement perfectly. It celebrated Holzweiler’s innovation and creativity in a vivid, but, at the same time cosy and intimate setting, highlighting that, though the business may now stretch from Asia to North America, Holzweiler’s inspiration still comes from family and their roots in Norway.

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

cfw ss19 holzweiler

 

Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

For more CFW SS19 shows, head this way >>>

 

Tags: , , , ,

Alexander Brett

Related Posts

CPHFW SS19 Morten Ussing

CFW SS19: Morten Ussing – Flowers and Straw In A Sparkly Marriage

Arriving at the Morten Ussing show, you felt very welcome. This…

Continue reading...
CPHFW SS19 Elaine Hersby

CFW SS19: Elaine Hersby – Fashion and Choreography Fight for Attention

It was a very hot summer evening in Copenhagen, and…

Continue reading...
CFW SS19 Cecilie Bahnsen

CFW SS19: Cecilie Bahnsen – Proving Perfectionism Pays Off

The world of Cecilie Bahnsen is one of strength, sophistication…

Continue reading...