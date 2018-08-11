CFW SS19: Hofmann Copenhagen – The Sophisticated Hikers

It was an early morning on the last day of Copenhagen Fashion Week for Hofmann Copenhagen’s SS19 show. Set in an old building with high ceilings and brown reddish wooden walls, the moody was instantly sophistiacted and graceful. A woman started to sing in soft high tunes, and walks out, smiling and wearing a printed outfit. She takes her place in the center of the room, picks up a cello and starts to play, and throughout the show she sings her gentle melody and plucks the cello, as the only music for the show – relaxing and peaceful.
The first look came out, full of interesting details, color combinations and prints, and the message was already clear; this collection would be all about brave print mixing. A whole range of different prints were put in front of our eyes; everything from tiger stripes to flower motifs and plain stripes. Sometimes dresses had five different prints going on at once, and it worked. The collection as a whole felt very cohesive despite the risky, yet impressive range of color and print, and I loved it!
My favorite part was the small quirky details that took the styling to the next level like small bouquets of flowers in coat pockets and bags, outdoor boots, safety ropes, and futuristic ski glasses. These details gave the feminine silhouettes and soft flowing garments a strong edge, and made the models look tough and strong, with the ability to wade through thick trees and overcome obstacles with attitude. Who would have thought, that the jungle that could be so fashionable?
CPHFW SS19 Hofmann Copenhagen
Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week
