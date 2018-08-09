CFW SS19: Han Kjøbenhavn – Sexy. Romantic. Sporty.

The location for Han Kjøbenhavn SS19 show was in the industrial part of Nordhavn in Copenhagen. The hall for the show was a huge space without any windows, and it had a type of a greenhouse in the center. It was hot and mysterious loud music was playingl, while the only light in the room came from some kind of centrally situated green and blue beam.
The ghostly environment and the pulsating music created a very tough mood, which provided an interesting contrast to the first looks, that turned out to be soft and romantic – not what we had expected. The garments were had an earthly color palette to them, with flower prints and flowing fabrics, which made for a very contrasting but sophisticated style that stood out against the industrial background. It was refreshing to see flower prints and silky fabrics used in such a masculine manner and it provided a weird urban commerciality to the collection.
As the show progressed, different styles were introduced, and the collection began to take on a sporty twist. The styling was on point, from the hoodies with silky scarfs flowing out of the sides, to the high heels wrapped in the same fabrics that were used in the garments. All looks were very strong and every detail had been throughly thought through. The collection experimented a lot with print on print, as well as combining differing types of fabric and textures in a very brave manner. Mostly I think it was a thrilling success, but at times, it felt a little overdone. There were occasions where there were too many different aesthetic statements at play simultaneously, which made things feel a little less cohesive, but all in all, this was still a great and intriguing show, which left me feeling inspired to mix prints and styles in new ways.
Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week
Tags: CFW, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, fashion, Han Kjøbenhavn, SS19
