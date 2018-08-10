It was a very hot summer evening in Copenhagen, and Elaine Hersby debuted her SS19 collection at Lokomotivværkstedet in the industrial part of Vesterbro. The hall was filled with people, everyone waving a fan or a piece of paper to cool down in the steamy air. It was obvious that the audience were excited to see what Elaine had come up with this time – and out they came: two boys and one girl danced their way onto the catwalk. People cheered and clapped.
After a short performance, the dancers took their places on the catwalk, and the models started walking. The concept of combining dance and fashion is so thrilling in my opinion as both art forms have so much expressive power, and when combined they can deliver an even more powerful message. Elaine did this last year and it was perfect, but this year, I think it was unfortunately a miss. In my opinion, the dancing and fashion were too different to make sense together. There was no connection between the garments on the models, and the clothes that the dancers wore, and I did not feel that the choreography and movements told the same story as the clothes on the catwalk. It also felt like there was too much going on at once, sometimes, less is more, and in this case, I felt there were two different shows going on at the same time, fighting each other for the attention of the audience, rather then complementing each other in a mutual message.
The collection consisted mainly of light mono-coloured dresses, with a few jumpsuits and shorts too. The style was a mix of cute and girly, with frill details and a sporty twist. All of the models wore sneakers, which gave the overall collection a relaxed feel. The execution and fitting on the garments seemed inadequate at times, which made the styles look amateur for fashion week standards. Although Elaine is known for basic and beautiful collections, this one was unfortunately lacking the interesting twist she usually presents, in my opinion.
CPHFW SS19 Elaine Hersby
Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week
