CFW SS19 Designers' Nest

With Crown Princess Mary as its patron, and a 50,000 DKK cash prize, Designers’ Nest has played host to a well-connected audience over the past thirteen years. Founded by fashion stalwart Jan Busch Carlsen, the competition runs in collaboration with six design schools from across the Nordic region, rewarding winners with recognition and support as they enter the real world.

Like the models, the guests at this year’s event were young, trendy and multi-cultural. By 4:30pm – half an hour before the show began – they had already taken their seats, extracting smartphones from their pockets to capture the action.

 

Arriving to the tunes of DJ ‘T.O.M’, out first came clothes from winner Marie Sloth Rousing, a student at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts. Her work was challenging, imaginative and highly intelligent; objects such as racks and umbrellas intertwined with one another to form ghostly silk silhouettes.

But practical her designs were not. Neither, though, were those of her successors, who came from, amongst other institutions, the Swedish School of Textiles, the Oslo National Academy of Arts and the Aalto University School of Arts. Stina Randestad’s tubular dresses, Helle Lie Jakobsen’s pagan-like robes and Domantas Smaizy’s stately menswear were all humourously illogical. Quite rightly, though, they all put conceptual rigour before wearability, something the jury were keen to acknowledge.

Claudia Sorrentino’s choreography undoubtedly assisted, being so fluid and absorbing. So too did refreshing styling from Nanna Flachs and Marianne Jensen. Ultimately, however, it was the designers themselves who shone as bright as the beating sun outside. This new generation of design fanatics proved, once again, that when fashion dares to be imaginative, it excels.

 

Photos courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week

Alexander Brett

