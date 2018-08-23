Nordic Style Magazine

NOW: BLANCHE AW18 Copenhagen Pop-Up Shop

Danish fashion brand Blanche is launching a pop-up shop in Copenhagen, and we all need to go. They will be selling their AW18 collection as well as their ULTRA covetable phone cases, hats and other must-have accessories. From 20th August to 1st September you’ll be able to visit the space at the VIU store and snap up all the goods, so make sure you head down there!

 

VIU Store – 1st Floor, Pilestræde 35, 1112 Copenhagen

Hours: Monday to Saturday 11-17, Sunday – CLOSED

Missing CPHFW already? Can’t wait for Fashion Week Stockholm to start? We’ve got all the show coverage for you here >>>

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Art Director

Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.

