Taking care of your body is as important as taking care of your face, especially during the summer due to of all the sun exposure. Since many of us are in direct sunlight for most of the summer, products that look after your body, and not just your face, are essential. Dry skin, irritated skin, and sunburn are just a few of the many skin concern we face during this time of the year. Here are a few products I swear by to help you with any summer skin concerns.
Un-even Tan
Have you ever wondered why your tan is uneven or why your it fades quicker than usual? The answer is that you probably haven’t exfoliated your body before tanning! Exfoliating is essential for an even and long-lasting tan, as it’s important to get rid of all the dead summer skin, and the best way to do that is with a gentle exfoliator.
Frank Coffee’s coconut scrub is here to get the job done. Apart from the amazing coconut scent, this cute scrub will soften, hydrate, even the skin and can help with the appearance of cellulite, hallelujah!
Cellulite
Cellulite is a matter of genetics and lifestyle but, it’s something that we all more or less have. Breaking news…IT’S NORMAL! There are many different cosmetic treatments on the market for cellulite, some work and some don’t, but ain’t nobody got time for that when cremes like the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream exists – this cream softens and smoothes the skin over time, leaving you with the skin of a bay. Use it on the areas you’re concerned with, and say hello to a smoother and softer summer BUM BUM!
Dry Skin
Even if you usually don’t suffer from dry skin, you may experience temporary dryness during the summer time. This is because of sun exposure and because we tend to shave more often than in the winter, which can cause irritation and dryness in the skin. Kopri’s Coconut Body Milk is amazing for restoring moisture to your skin fast, keeps your skin hydrated all day long and makes you smell like a vacay. So, what’s to lose?
Sun-Burn
The most effective product to use when avoiding sunburn is SPF, but sometimes we burn anyway, and this can happen for various reasons. Like many of us know Aloe Vera is the best cooling plant to use for sun damage to your skin, the real question is, how many of us have an aloe vera plant at home? Not many… Nature Republic’s 92% Aloe vera gel is as good as! It does a great job of cooling and soothing the burnt area and it’s very affordable, which means more money for cocktails by the beach. Got to protect that summer skin!
