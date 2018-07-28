Raise Your Voice! Raise Your Flag! It’s Pride Time!
Motivated by inclusion and creativity, WEEKDAY have launched their Rainbow Collection, a limited edition fundraising campaign and clothing collection created to raise awareness and bring forth equality! This summer, they will be hosting store events to celebrate and lift the LGBTQIA+ community and annual activities surrounding Pride. At the in-store events you will be able to customize your own flag, free of charge, and for every design created, WEEKDAY will donate €10 to the UN Free & Equal Campaign.
Along with the campaign they have also created a line of 8 unisex organic cotton t-shirts, that can be purchased in-store and online. The 8-piece Rainbow collection celebrates LGBTQIA+ awareness, by taking inspiration from the work of Gilbert Baker, the American gay rights activist and designer of the Rainbow Flag. As a result, each t-shirt represents a color of the flag and has been individually named life, sex, art, nature, healing, sunlight, harmony and spirit.
Want to attend an event and grab your own flag? You can see all the upcoming events HERE. Go and celebrate love, unity and life!
